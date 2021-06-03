Swedish English

3 June 2021, 16:40

Sdiptech has been assessed to fulfill the listing requirements for Nasdaq Stockholm



Nasdaq Stockholm’s listing committee has assessed that Sdiptech AB (publ) meets the current listing requirements and will approve the application for admission to trading of the company's ordinary shares of series B and preferred shares (the “Shares”) to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. The approval is conditional upon the fulfilment of certain customary conditions, among others that a prospectus is approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (“SFSA”). The trading of the Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is expected to commence on 11 June 2021 and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be 10 June 2021.

About the list change

The Shares will be traded in the Large Cap-segment under the same short names (SDIP B and SDIP PREF) and ISIN-codes (SE0003756758 and SE0006758348). No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Shareholders of Sdiptech do not need to take any action in connection with the listing.

The company’s board of directors and management believes that the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a logical and important step in the development of the company. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is expected to further increase the awareness about the company, attract a broader group of investors, and give the company an improved access to the Swedish and international capital markets.

“I am proud of the journey that Sdiptech has made in recent years. The transition to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is an important milestone that will further strengthen Sdiptech's brand and support us in our continued growth journey. I want to thank everyone who has participated in the work, and I look forward to further expanding and strengthening our group", says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Prospectus

Sdiptech AB (publ) has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission of trading of the Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the SFSA and published on, www.sdiptech.com, on, or around, 8 June 2021.

Advisors

Advokatfirman Vinge has acted as legal advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

This is information that Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 3 June 2021, at 16.40 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

