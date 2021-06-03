TopLine Federal Credit Union Hosts Two Youth Interns Virtually This Spring

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial cooperative, hosted two youth interns this spring through St. Paul Public Schools and Right Track, a career-readiness program that provides work experience for Saint Paul youth ages 14-24 who are from a low-income family or have a barrier to employment.



Right Track launched the program in 2014 to establish a pipeline of career development opportunities for Saint Paul youth. The program brings together the City of Saint Paul, Saint Paul Public Schools, local businesses and community-based organizations to provide employment opportunities and professional skill training for youth. Together they are working to build a skilled and diverse workforce for the future. The program engages nearly 1,000 young people throughout Saint Paul in a variety of internships.

TopLine’s spring interns were seniors at Como Park Senior High School and will be attending St. Catherine University and Macalester College in the fall. During the 11-week internship, they created social media graphics, updated their resumes, created financial-related topic peer surveys, held peer interviews on financial literacy basics and participated in the Minnesota Jump$start Coalition’s Youth Financial Literacy Conference. The interns also worked on a capstone project, which focused on how to better prepare young adults for their financial futures by learning about the basics of personal finance and how to best select a financial institution partner. A virtual achievement celebration at the program’s end was held to recognize the interns and supervisors. Click here to check out a video TopLine intern supervisors created to celebrate our interns accomplishments.

“We were delighted to be asked to participate in the Right Track spring internship program and to team up with students from Como Park Senior High School,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “This was our first-ever virtual internship and our interns did a tremendous job of learning to work independently as well as together. It was a privilege to get to know Kalid and Nag, and to help them explore career interests, learn about personal finance and prepare them for their next journey of post-secondary education. Both are going to be highly successful in school and wherever their career paths lead them.”

Right Track YJ2 employment program provides paid internships and focuses on developing work skills and exposure to specific career paths. YJ2 offers internships in many career fields including business, education, finance, healthcare, law, management, trades, youth development and more. YJ2 internships are offered across industries including non-profit, government, small business and corporate opportunities. Right Track’s mission is to build Saint Paul’s workforce by providing career-readiness opportunities and work experience for the young people. For more information, visit https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/right-track.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $615 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about TopLine’s Youth Financial Literacy sessions, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/financial-education/youth-financial-literacy.

