Stop & Shop Donates More than $80,000 to Local Pride Organizations

QUINCY, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Pride Month, Stop & Shop today announced a donation of $82,500 to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Recognized as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, Stop & Shop is dedicated to fostering equality in the workplace and to advocating for the LBGTQ+ community in its communities and in its stores. Stop & Shop has also launched a special webpage for Pride Month, which features recipes from celebrity chef and LGBTQ advocate, Elizabeth Falkner, plus products to shop from NGLCC-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers so customers can show their support for the community when they shop.



The $82,500 donation will be distributed among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention, and support resources to member of the LGBTQ+ community in need. In partnership with Kellogg’s, Stop & Shop will be making a donation to GLAAD to support their LGBTQ+ youth anti-bullying efforts. In partnership with Proctor & Gamble, Stop & Shop will be making an additional donation to GLAAD as well as donations to: The Trevor Project, CenterLink, Sage, OutRight, and the National Black Justice Coalition.

Stop & Shop will also make donations to five local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community:

“Diverse teams, ideas and experiences are valued at Stop & Shop – and are an integral part of our success,” shared Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.”

Customers shopping in store and on the Stop & Shop mobile app for Pickup and Home Delivery will notice Stop & Shop's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, where products from NGLCC-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers such as Peanut Butter & Co., Love Good Fats and Pride Basics are displayed year-round. Throughout Pride Month, Stop & Shop customers will find these and other LGBT-owned products called out in the weekly circular, allowing them to easily identify, shop and support. Stop & Shop will also celebrate Pride by offering a variety of Pride-themed cakes, cupcakes, floral bouquets, and balloons – plus a limited-edition “Together With Pride” cereal from Kellogg’s with a new berry-flavored recipe and rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter, while supplies last. To shop these products and more, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/pride.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

Media Contact:

Kel & Partners (NGLCC Certified)

sspr@kelandpartners.com