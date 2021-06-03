Interpublic Group to Present at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

New York, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 1st Annual Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Monday, June 7th, 2021, at 8:45 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439