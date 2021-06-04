Flexera Announces Annual Partner of the Year Award Winners

ITASCA, Ill., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces its Flexera Partner of the Year Awards. Top honors were given to SoftwareONE, Deloitte Germany and The Mastermind Group (TMG) for their exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that continuously drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers.



“These awards are well deserved by the winners,” said Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Alliances and GTM Solutions at Flexera. “Each organization provides strong understanding and innovation around Flexera’s solutions—all while displaying unmatched customer understanding of their business needs and challenges.”

Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. Flexera is committed to a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities.

Flexera’s Partner of the Year Award Winners:

SoftwareONE: SoftwareONE was named the North American Partner of the Year for its superior service in software asset management. As a prominent provider of services built around software portfolio management, SoftwareONE established itself as the premier Flexera enterprise partner worldwide, through optimization of software estates from on-premises to the cloud, leveraging extensive technical and licensing expertise

For more information on Flexera, visit flexera.com.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.

Our category-leading technology value optimization solutions are delivered by more than 1,300 passionate team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, SoftwareONE enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 7,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en-us/.



About Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services; legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”) serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com/de.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/de/UeberUns to learn more.

About TMG

TMG is Australia's most significant independent Technology Asset Management (TAM) service provider, offering critical operational, advisory, technical and commercial services to their large enterprise clients – many of whom span the globe. Its independence (from software vendors) and sole purpose are Asset Management, making them a trusted advisor and customer advocate.

TMG’s TAM framework is a solid foundation for managing all technology assets, including the ever-expanding public / private cloud ecosystem. Their integrated solutions deliver actionable insights to support cloud migrations, predictive cost analysis and right-sizing opportunities, focusing on reducing risk and optimising technology spend. For more information, please visit: www.tmg100.com

