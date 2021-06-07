Managing Virus Threats with Proper Air Filtration - Association of Medical Facility Professionals and Camfil Clean Air Solutions to Host Free Webinar On June 8

Riverdale, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webinar On June 8 - Association of Medical Facility Professionals and Camfil Clean Air Solutions



Managing Virus Threats with Proper Air Filtration: Camfil USA





Public buildings, including schools, office buildings, and social spots, are reopening rapidly across the country as CDC masking and social distancing guidelines are updated for vaccinated individuals. However, widespread concern remains for several reasons, including the lower-than-expected vaccination rates and questions about the efficacy of vaccinations, which were trialed when masks were required.

Fortunately, proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to provide robust protection for public spaces. On Tuesday, June 8, leading air filtration industry manufacturer Camfil will be hosting a free webinar with a panel of experts across different industry niches. The webinar, titled “Managing Virus Threats With Proper Air Filtration” will include experts’ firsthand experience on what works when it comes to preventing the spread of airborne viral pathogens.

Kyle Petersen, Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager, is set to host the presentation. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Petersen was exposed to a wide range of air filtration applications across industry segments while he managed Camfil’s National Accounts Program. Mr. Petersen is currently responsible for providing the most compliant indoor air quality solutions to protect patients, visitors, and healthcare personnel in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Also included on the panel of experts is Richie Stever, whose experiences include serving as the infrastructure chief of an entire medical system when the pandemic reached Maryland in March 2020; Kim Shinn, the healthcare industry’s “sustainability wizard;” and Kevin Wood, who has more than four decades of experience in healthcare design, air pollution, and air filtration solutions.

The webinar will take place on June 8 at 1PM EDT (12PM CDT, 11AM MDT, 10AM PDT). To take advantage of this unique opportunity and learn how to protect your building and its tenants from the threat of COVID-19, register for the webinar here.

Connect with Camfil on social media for more information.

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page





Attachment