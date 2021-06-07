ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|31-May-21
|56,556
|552.55
|31,249,989.52
|1-Jun-21
|56,241
|555.64
|31,249,811.11
|2-Jun-21
|56,904
|549.17
|31,250,163.15
|3-Jun-21
|56,776
|550.41
|31,249,907.83
|4-Jun-21
|56,514
|552.96
|31,250,043.61
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
