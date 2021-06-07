ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 31-May-21 56,556 552.55 31,249,989.52 1-Jun-21 56,241 555.64 31,249,811.11 2-Jun-21 56,904 549.17 31,250,163.15 3-Jun-21 56,776 550.41 31,249,907.83 4-Jun-21 56,514 552.96 31,250,043.61

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).