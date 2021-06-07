Finacity Facilitates Expansion & Extension of MXN 1,800,000,000 CEMEX Receivables Securitization Program in Mexico

STAMFORD, Conn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) successfully assisted in the expansion of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (“CEMEX”) existing MXN 1.8 billion receivables securitization program in Mexico by facilitating the addition of new originators / sellers to the program, and extending the program for 1.5 more years. Finacity provided analytic support and advisory services. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator for the program.



About CEMEX

CEMEX is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain, and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

About Finacity

Finacity, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US$100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries.

For further information, please visit www.finacity.com

For more information on this transaction please contact:

Finacity Corporation

Thomas Heslenfeld

Tel: +1 (203) 428 3519

Email: theslenfeld@finacity.com