Silo Pharma Announces Collaboration with University California San Francisco to study Psilocybin as an Anti-Inflammatory agent in Parkinson’s and Bipolar Patients

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Scientific Research Agreement (SRA) with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). This SRA will leverage four other clinical trials being planned by the university, to determine the effects of psilocybin on inflammatory markers of patients who have exhibited Parkinson’s, Bipolar disorder, and chronic back pain.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma commented “Inflammation is a common mechanism across numerous physical diseases. Inflammation has specifically been implicated in the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s Disease, chronic pain, and bipolar disorder. Psilocybin and related compounds have shown strong anti-inflammatory effects in non-human animals, raising the possibility that reducing inflammation is a possible mechanism underlying psilocybin’s positive treatment effects in multiple disorders. A better understanding of the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin has potential to allow for optimization and personalization of psilocybin treatment.”

The study will take place at The Translational Psychedelic Research (TrPR) Program at UCSF. The TrPR brings together scientists and care providers across disciplines to understand how psilocybin, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and related compounds impact the brain and other organ systems. The goal at TrPR is to accelerate progress towards impactful and accessible psychedelic treatments.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

