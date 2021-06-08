BrandSafway earns record 41 AFPM awards

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a commitment to leading the industry in safety excellence, 41 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2020.



“We’re proud and thankful for this achievement,” said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway Energy and Industrial Division president. “We would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these jobsites as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry. I also want to recognize our hard-working crews and our safety team for their dedication to creating a safe culture 24/7.”



The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:

Alliance Refinery of Phillips 66 Anacortes Refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corporation Bayport Choate Plant of LyondellBasell Industries Bayport Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries Bayport Underwood Plant of LyondellBasell Industries Baytown Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Beaumont Refinery of Exxon Mobil Corporation Benicia Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation Cedar Bayou Chemical Complex of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Chalmette Refinery of PBF Energy Inc. Channelview Chemical Complex of LyondellBasell Industries Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries Clinton Complex of LyondellBasell Industries Coffeyville Refinery of CVR Energy Inc. Corpus Christi Complex of Flint Hills Resources LLC Corpus Christi Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation Delaware City Refinery of PBF Energy Inc. El Dorado Refinery of HollyFrontier Corporation El Segundo Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Fortier Plant of Cornerstone Chemical Houston Operations of TPC Group Houston Refinery of Houston Refining LP Lima Refining Company of Cenovus Energy Inc. Longview Plant - Texas of Westlake Chemical Corporation Los Angeles Refinery of Phillips 66 Martinez Refinery Company of PBF Energy Inc. Meraux Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Morris Complex of LyondellBasell Industries Pasadena Plastics Complex of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Pasadena Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Pascagoula Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Ponca City Refinery of Phillips 66 Port Arthur Plant of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Port Arthur Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation St. Charles Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation San Francisco Refinery – Rodeo of Phillips 66 Trainer Refinery of Monroe Energy LLC Wilmington Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation WRB Refining LP - Borger Refinery of Phillips 66 Wynnewood Refining Company of CVR Energy Inc.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention and recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM-member facility with no major workplace-related injuries, while also exemplifying strong and consistent safety processes.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

# # #

Attachment