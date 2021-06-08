Tunnel to Towers to Pay off Mortgages on Homes of First Responders Who Lose Their Lives to 9/11 Illnesses

New York, New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at One World Observatory, Tunnel to Towers announced, for the first time, it will pay off the mortgages for first responders who lose their lives to 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller introduced the families of FDNY Firefighter Thomas Oelkers and NYPD SGT Jeremiah Hunt, the first two families to be supported by the Foundation.

Firefighter Oelkers served in the NYPD for four years before joining the FDNY in 2001. He passed away from 9/11-related cancer in May of 2021.

“When Tom and I bought our home we knew it would be our forever home. We dreamt of raising our three daughters there, growing old there, and watching our grandchildren there. While I am devastated that he is not here to enjoy that with us – I am thankful for this program that keeps this dream alive” said Erica Oelkers.

SGT Hunt joined the NYPD Transit Division in 1994, and served his city for 17 years. In 2011 he was forced to medically retire from the job. He continued to serve his city as a Special Inspector for the MTA on the Select Service bus line and he remained on the job until his illness prevented him from continuing in 2018. He passed away from 9/11-related cancer on August 7, 2019.

For Sarah Hunt, his wife, the Foundation’s support is life-changing. “Tunnel to Towers' generosity has turned a very bleak outlook into one of hope for a much brighter future for our family. I only wish Jerry could have known the great kindnesses that would be bestowed upon his family, it would have eased such a great worry and burden and put his mind at rest.”

Tunnel to Towers is honored to support the first responders who sprang into action on 9/11 and who provided steady leadership in the days that followed and helped our country heal in the wake of the tragedy.

“Terrorists were responsible for killing 2,977 people on September 11. But they are also directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of people who died since, and for those who continue to lose their lives to 9/11-related illnesses,” said Siller, who added, “We will not forget the brave men and women who worked tirelessly on the pile to help get America back on its feet.”

Tunnel to Towers will make sure the names of these heroes are not forgotten. On September 12, 2021, Tunnel to Towers will host a ceremony to read aloud the names of all of those who have died from 9/11-related illness at a public ceremony in lower Manhattan.

For more on the memorial ceremony and the Fallen First Responder Program go to T2T.com.

Two weeks after the memorial ceremony, on September 26, 2021, Tunnel to Towers will welcome thousands of runners and walkers back to Brooklyn for the in-person return of the iconic Tunnel to Towers NYC 5k Run & Walk.

Registration for the event is open to register, go to NYCRun.T2T.org

For more information about Tunnel to Towers' events to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks visit T2T.org/20-Anniversary.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

Attachments