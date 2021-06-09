Europe Trash Bags Market to Reach US$ 2,876.2 Million by 2027, says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe trash bags market was valued at US$ 2,026.4 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Trash Bags Market:

Increasing waste generation is a key factor driving demand for Europe trash bags products globally. For instance, according to European Commission, 492 kg of municipal waste per capita were generated in 2018. In total, 220 million tons of municipal waste was generated in EU in 2018, which was slightly higher than 2017 (218 million tons). Denmark generated the most municipal waste per person among EU countries (766 kg per capita) in 2018. Other countries that generated more than 600 kg municipal waste per person include Malta (640 kg), Cyprus (637 kg), Germany (615 kg), and Luxembourg (610 kg).

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4450



Key Market Takeaways:

Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth in the Europe trash bags market during the forecast period. The region accounted for US$ 2,026.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to generate US$ 2,876.2 Mn in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Demand for premium trash bags is likely to gain traction particularly in the developed nations such as Germany and the U.K.

In 2018, governments across Europe have imposed strict regulations for restricting the sales of lightweight bags, with various nations such as Italy and France enforcing a comprehensive ban on single-use HDPE plastic bags. Such bans on plastic bags are implemented in order to mitigate the harmful impacts on the environment, predominantly oceans, rivers, lakes, and the marine-wildlife. This is one of the major issues of using HDPE plastic trash bags, which is driving manufacturers to shift to the production to eco-friendly and bio-plastic trash bags. For instance, in April 2015, EU legislation amended Directive 94/62/EC by Directive 2015/720 (EU, 2015) for restricting the use of lightweight plastic bags. This amended Article 4 urges Member States of European Union to take required measures to achieve a sustained reduction in the consumption of lightweight plastic bags in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the Europe trash bags market include Cosmoplast, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Novolex, Pack-It B.V., Novplasta CZ, Sro, Emil Deiss KG, Dagoplast, Achaika Plastics S.A., and Terdex GmBH.

Key players are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase their geographical presence and gain a stronger customer base. For instance, in May 2016, Novolex acquired Heritage Bag Company (HBC), a premier manufacturer of plastic trash can liners and other packaging products based in Texas. Through this acquisition Novolex aims to expand its product portfolio.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4450



Market Segmentation:

Europe Trash Bags Market, By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (LBP) Others (Woven Polypropylene, etc.)

Europe Trash Bags Market, By Capacity: Up to 5 Gallons 6-10 Gallons 11-15 Gallons 16-20 Gallons 21 Gallons & above

Europe Trash Bags Market, By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Departmental Stores

Europe Trash Bags Market, By Application: Residential Commercial Industrial

Europe Trash Bags Market, By Countries: Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Trash Bags Market, by Material Type (Non-biodegradable and Bio-degradable), by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/trash-bags-market-3110



Plastic Bag and Sack Market, By Application (Retail & Consumer (Grocery Products, Food & Beverage, Clothing & Apparel, Others ), Institutional (Hospitality, Hospital & Healthcare Facility, Others), Industrial), By Product Type (T-Shirt Bag, Gusseted Bag, Lay Flat Bag, Trash Bag, Rubble Sack, Woven Sack, Others ), By Material Type (Non-Bio-Degradable (High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Others), Bio-Degradable (Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Starch Blends Others)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/plastic-bag-and-sack-market-3470



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

