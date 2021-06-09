Great Plains Communications Rolls out GPC Managed Wi-Fi to Indiana Enterprise Customers

Blair, Nebraska, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately‐owned 13,500+ mile fiber network reaching 11 states, has launched their GPC Managed Wi-Fi product to their Indiana business customers. The solution allows enterprise customers to get back to business with a managed service that provides reliable wireless connectivity for customers, employees and guests.

GPC Managed Wi-Fi includes industry-leading access points and switches with consistent end to end wireless connectivity and performance in both indoor and outdoor settings. The solution is powered by GPC Internet providing fully scalable speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps. The product is custom designed to meet the unique connection needs of all customers from small businesses to large enterprises and is supported by the company’s expansive fiber network, built and continually upgraded to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of enterprise, carrier and residential customers.

“Our customers are reopening, and as they do, they need to have consistent wireless access points in every area of their business, both indoor and outdoor,” said Bryce Miller, Sr. Products Manager for Great Plains Communications. “The GPC Managed Wi-Fi solution enables the seamless wireless performance businesses require to meet the needs of their guests, while ensuring maximum network performance for employees to reach their business goals and achieve high levels of productivity. We believe this solution will help our Indiana customers get back to business and profitability knowing they have a managed connection they can rely on as they navigate the new normal.”

GPC Managed Wi-Fi Highlights

Speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Guest and private Wi-Fi networks

Capable of integrating wired local network

Indoor and outdoor capabilities with access points available

Total GPC managed solution, from design and installation to turn-up, testing and maintenance

Next-generation firewall, advanced routing, intrusion detection and prevention and multiple service set identifiers (SSIDs)

24x7 proactive network monitoring

Analytics and reporting for network health and utilization

GPC network management reduces customer IT cost

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.