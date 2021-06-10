XPO Logistics Completes Squeeze-Out Process for XPO Logistics Europe

GREENWICH, Conn., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has completed the previously announced buy-out offer and squeeze-out for the remaining 3% of XPO Logistics Europe, SA shares that it did not already own. The French Autorité des marches financiers set the effective date of the squeeze-out as June 4, 2021. The former minority shareholders of XPO Logistics Europe have and will receive, as part of the buy-out offer and the subsequent squeeze-out, a payment of €315 per share, resulting in a total cash consideration of approximately €108 million.

The transaction was supported by the Supervisory Board of XPO Logistics Europe and approved by the French Autorité des marches financiers. Trading of XPO Logistics Europe shares on Euronext Paris was discontinued on May 27, 2021.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Tavio Headley

+1-203-413-4006

tavio.headley@xpo.com

XPO Logistics Europe

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@xpo.com