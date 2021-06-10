Officers Use BolaWrap® on Subject in Crisis in Virginia

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap® Remote Restraint deployment in New Kent, Virginia.

On April 29, 2021, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia responded to a subject experiencing a mental health crisis. Along with officers and paramedics, the family spent more than two hours attempting to resolve the situation. Officers were informed that the subject would probably become physically aggressive if touched.



In the video, the subject’s girlfriend can be heard pleading with the subject to comply. She told officers that the subject had been diagnosed with either bipolar disorder or schizophrenia and that he was not taking any medications and was hallucinating. Officers explained to her their plan to use the BolaWrap to help get the subject into the ambulance. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, sufficiently restraining and distracting the subject, enabling officers to safely transport him to a hospital. The situation was resolved without causing injury to anyone or requiring the use of force.

“Protecting our officers and our community is our top priority, and we are pleased with how the BolaWrap was able to help our officers safely get someone in crisis the help they needed while preventing the situation from escalating,” said Lieutenant Joey McLaughlin of New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.



The bodycam footage can be viewed here.



“The officers and paramedics attempted to communicate with the subject for an extended period of time, but after verbal requests clearly failed, the officers utilized the BolaWrap precisely as intended, enabling them to apprehend the subject safely,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “It was gratifying for us at WRAP to hear the subject’s girlfriend thank the officers.”



Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



