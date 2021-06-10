BTS Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that BTS is living their mission, to be the global leader in turning strategy into action, inspiring and equipping people to do the best work of their lives, creating better businesses and a better world.

“BTS continues to provide best-in-class, enterprise-scale learning solutions across industries and geographies through their innovative, experiential methodology,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “We recognize BTS as a certified SmartChoice® Preferred Solution Provider based upon their results-driven learning experiences built to fit each client’s unique culture and needs.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding BTS, as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire BTS organization. During this time, Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of BTS product and service messaging, website, collateral marketing material, and social media strategy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandon Hall Group in this capacity,” said Jessica Parisi, President and CEO of BTS USA. “We look forward to collaborating with Brandon Hall Group given our shared passion for clients’ success.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm, and with this certification confirms that BTS offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors, or to become one, please visit http://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

