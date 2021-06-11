InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and NetworkNewsWire (NNW) to Heighten Visibility of the Ecom World Conference

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it will be collaborating with Ecom World Conference , the world’s largest e-commerce event, alongside its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand. The conference is set to be held in an entirely virtual format and will take place on June 28-29, 2021.



Later this month, the e-commerce world is coming together online to share exclusive knowledge, tactics and actionable strategies on how to build, operate and scale profitable e-commerce businesses in 2021. Ecom World will play host to over 15,000 attendees who will come together with upwards of 3,000 brands and more than 80 expert speakers.

For discounted Ecom World tickets, visit https://ibn.fm/CW0Bb

Set to take place over 10 individual tracks, comprised of topics such as ‘Brand Building’, ‘Paid Advertising’ or ‘Selling on Amazon’, Ecom World will feature some of the world’s most successful DTC brand founders, CEOs, and CMOs, as well as top industry authorities and the brightest minds in e-commerce. They will reveal some of the practical strategies and exclusive secrets used by the biggest businesses to grow and profit. In its capacity as the event’s media sponsor, IBN will work towards furthering the distribution of content generated for the event. NetworkNewsWire will also serve as one of Ecom World’s official newswires.

“Our teams at both the InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire are quite excited to be collaborating with the organizers of the Ecom World Conference as they are creating the world’s single largest e-commerce dedicated virtual event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN and NNW. “We will continue leveraging our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional audiences by providing compelling coverage throughout the virtual event.”

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify; Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia; Kyle Ranally, Vertical Insights Marketing Strategist at Facebook; and Christine Chang, Co-founder of Glow Recipe, will be featured amongst the illustrious speaker lineups. These leaders will be sharing their individual growth strategies and personal experiences. From learning how leading DTC brands source quality products, discovering what it takes to build a stand-out brand, and understanding the best methods through which to leverage various marketing channels, attendees will come away with a firm grasp on the key drivers underpinning the e-commerce market today.

IBN and NNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW will include a wire-grade press release to announce the event, article coverage with amplified article syndication across NNW’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as featured placement on IBN’s dedicated events page.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire teams,” said Louis Anyayahan, Support Manager of Ecom World Conference. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which will strengthen the already valuable connections our team creates throughout the online community. We are excited to be hosting the Ecom World Conference later this month, and we believe that their assistance in helping us reach a broader audiences will help us maximize our influence.”

