Desert Gardens Community Renovates Resident’s Home via YES We Care Program

Denver, CO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Gardens, owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a 100% volunteer-led, Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident in the community.

A team of 15 YES employee volunteers re-painted exterior walls, refreshed landscaping, and performed minor repairs and maintenance for an elderly resident of Desert Gardens. The home is owned by 75-year-old Paul Sealing, a 15+ year resident of the manufactured housing community located in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“I want to thank you and all your workers for the thoughtful care you put into his home. As you know, his physical disabilities would have made that work impossible for him; but he would have made every effort to work alongside you as much as he could,” said Bryan Gantz, the caregiver for the recipient of the Hug-A-Home. “He is so thankful that you all cared enough about him that you would take your time, your effort, and the expense to make his home beautiful once again.”

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $370,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

“I absolutely love being involved with our Hug-A-Home projects, and I am grateful to work for a company that makes this possible,” said Ben Leffke, a representative of YES Communities. “Every year, we love rallying our team to help a resident in need. From the comradery, the conversations we have with our teammates, the occasional paint war that breaks out, and certainly the engagement with the resident. It is also a day that, once it is over and we are done, we can immediately see the positive difference we’ve made.”

###

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com

Attachments