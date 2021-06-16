SalMar - Share capital increase registered

English Norwegian

(Kverva, 16 June 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by SalMar ASA (the “Company”) on 8 June 2021 regarding the issue of 4,500,000 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 29,449,999.75 divided on 117,799,999 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 per share.

For more information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

Tel:: + 47 991 63 632

E-mail: trine.romuld@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of farmed salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya and Vikenco in Aukra. SalMar also owns 50 per cent of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no . for more information about the company.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.