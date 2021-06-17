Command Alkon Secures Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Project Award for 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is proud to announce that they have been selected as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Command Alkon was chosen for improving business processes on SH 99-Grand Parkway construction project with their CONNEX Jobsite solution.



The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

The SH 99-Grand Parkway Segments H, I-1 and I-2 project spans 52.8 miles around northeast Houston within Chambers, Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery counties, making up approximately 25% of a 180+-mile circumferential scenic highway. In March 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation awarded the design-build construction contract for Segments H, I-1 & I-2 to Grand Parkway Infrastructure (GPI), a joint venture led by global infrastructure leader Ferrovial Construction, along with Webber LLC and Granite Construction Inc.

GPI faced a huge challenge and needed a system to help manage the business processes associated with the vast amount of materials required for a project of this size. Command Alkon’s CONNEX Jobsite solution helped them maximize efficiencies and keep track of their costs on this $927M project.

“GPI’s portion of the project consists of 55 miles of new roadway construction around the outer ring of Houston,” said David Romero-Garcia, Project Controls Manager at Grand Parkway Infrastructure, LLC. “The materials include 10 million cubic yards of dirt, 600,000 cubic yards of concrete – plus an additional 150,000 cubic yards of concrete for structures, large volumes of asphalt, and 200,000 linear feet of beams. Now more than ever before, the use of technology has been imperative in managing all of the materials coming in. With CONNEX, we can easily share real-time plans, designs, and daily reports, and communicate with our materials suppliers through one easy-to-use interface.”

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners. For more information on CONNEX Jobsite, go to www.commandalkon.com/getconnexjobsite.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ede42e4d-bf31-44c0-9890-5915ddb953ed