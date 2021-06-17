22/2021・Trifork Holding AG shares to begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Company announcement no. 22 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 June 2021

Trifork Holding AG shares to begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Trifork Holding AG (Trifork), a next-generation IT and business services provider which strives to be at the forefront of digital innovation, announces the decision to list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange as a dual-listing following the successful IPO and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. It is planned that the Trifork shares will be traded in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange as of 28 June 2021. Trifork’s current market capitalization is DKK 3.55 billion or approximately CHF 522 million.

Julie Galbo, Chairperson of Trifork, said:

“A Swiss listing of Trifork further underlines our international growth ambitions and promotes our position as one of the most innovative IT solution providers to both private and public customers in Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. We also believe that the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will enhance Trifork’s visibility and improve our ability to attract talented employees.”

Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork, said:

“The listing in Switzerland is another milestone for our company. A dual-listing in Copenhagen and Zurich is a good platform to continue our growth journey and to continue to make innovative software solutions that make life better and easier for everyone.”





Listing structure

All of the company’s 19,744,899 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 per share will be listed. Trifork will not issue any new shares in connection with the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange.

500,000 shares, which may be issued out of Trifork's conditional capital, will be listed and will be admitted (upon issuance) continuously to official trading and listing in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.

Largest shareholders of Trifork are Founder and CEO Jørn Larsen with 19.30%, Ferd AS with 10.0002%, Kresten Krab Thorup Holding ApS with 6.63%, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. with 5.10% and Danica Pension with 3.88% of the share capital and voting rights.

Trifork shares will be included in the SPI index (Swiss Performance Index) and the SPI sub-indices expected as of 29 June 2021.

Trading of Trifork’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will continue in addition to the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. All Trifork shares have the same security number (ISIN) and are tradeable on both stock exchanges.





Trifork highlights

Trifork is a next-generation IT and business service provider, founded in Denmark in 1996 and now headquartered in Switzerland. Trifork is striving to be at the forefront of technological innovation by inspiring and teaching customers about new technological possibilities, building innovative software solutions and operating and maintaining these solutions.

Focus on quickly growing business areas, namely three verticals FinTech, Digital Health and Smart Building as well as three megatrend-driven horizontals Smart Enterprise, Cyber Protection and Cloud Operation in core geographies Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Long-term relationships with blue-chip and other customers driving growth through repeat business.

Innovative approach to R&D by investing in promising technology start-ups trough the Trifork Labs segment.

Full-year 2021 financial targets: Revenue of EUR 140-150 million and Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA of EUR 23.7-28.5 million.

Q1 2021 financial performance: Revenue of EUR 39.4 million, up by 38.2% compared to Q1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 74.0% to EUR 7.1 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.1%.





Key data for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange

Listing In accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange Ticker TRIFO Swiss security number 111122781 ISIN CH1111227810 Trading currency Swiss franc Nominal value CHF 0.10 per share Number of issued shares 19,744,899 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each First day of trading Expected on 28 June 2021



For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Swiss Media

Dynamics Group AG

Philippe Blangey, Partner

prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 785 46 32

Danish Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494





About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on https://www.trifork.com





This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Trifork Holding Ltd assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This announcement serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

