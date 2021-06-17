Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo Publishes New White Paper, ‘How the Tea and Bar & Restaurant Communities Can Flourish Together’

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo released a new white paper that speaks to the tea community, as well as bar and restaurant operators. The white paper – titled “How the Tea and Bar & Restaurant Communities Can Flourish Together” – is a complimentary report that features valuable insights and advice from some of the top experts and leaders from the specialty tea industry.

To download the free white paper, visit https://pages.questexnetwork.com/Tea--Bar-Flourish-Together.html.

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex, said, “In this new white paper from the World Tea Conference + Expo, we highlight just some of the many ways the tea and bar/restaurant communities can work together – and flourish. If you’re a restaurant or bar operator, you’ll find some inspiring ideas within the pages of this white paper. And if you’re a part of the tea industry, you’ll become more encouraged to collaborate with bars and restaurants, as you hear from our industry experts.”

McLucas added, “Once you’ve finished reading this white paper, we invite you to attend the World Tea Conference + Expo and Nightclub & Bar Show, June 28-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where some of the themes in the white paper will be explored, among many other key topics related to the business of tea.”

Topics and experts in the white paper include:

Learn More at the World Tea Conference + Expo

The upcoming World Tea Conference + Expo will attract leading tea companies and professionals from around the globe, in addition to: tearooms and coffeehouses, retailers, restaurants/bars and chefs, foodservice companies, hotels, convenience stores, distributors, online businesses, private label brands, and manufacturers and beverage developers, among others interested in building their business through tea.

World Tea Conference + Expo will be co-located with Nightclub & Bar Show, North America’s premier conference and expo for the bar and restaurant industry, and all World Tea attendees will receive access to the co-located Nightclub & Bar Show. The strategic co-location – which makes this the largest gathering of the beverage industry – will create exciting new opportunities to connect buyers and sellers of tea and tea related products with the bar and restaurant industry.

Additional event highlights include: a tea bar, tea-infused culinary demonstrations to showcase the versatility of tea, workshops, and an evening reception and networking opportunities.

Registration and Details

Registration for World Tea Conference + Expo, along with the conference agenda, is available at WorldTeaExpo.com. Stay connected with World Tea Conference + Expo on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

