California Water Service Group Awards 12 Students $80,000 Total in College Scholarships for Upcoming Academic Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) announced today the recipients of its 8th annual college scholarship program. In total, Group provided $80,000 in scholarships to 12 students living in its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington service areas for the 2021-2022 academic year.



Out of more than 300 applicants, winners were selected based on outstanding academic achievement, community service, and financial need. One-third of the recipients this year are first-generation college attendees.

Four grand-prize recipients were each awarded $10,000 scholarships:

AiYi Chen, of Stockton, Calif., attends San Jose State University and is studying business administration and accounting.

Elle Marine, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., will attend Johns Hopkins University and study chemical and biomolecular engineering.

Youssef Salib, from Bakersfield, Calif., attends the University of California, Berkeley and is studying engineering.

Regan Seeman, from Chico, Calif., attends Earlham College and is studying biochemistry.

Eight additional winners received $5,000 each:

Elizabeth Calley, from Bakersfield, Calif., will attend George Washington University and study political science.

Janis Chu, of Monterey Park, Calif., attends East Los Angeles College and is studying mechanical engineering.

Jack Cooperman, from Manhattan Beach, Calif., will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to study electrical and computer engineering.

Rainaleen Liwanag, of Carson, Calif., will attend the College of Southern Nevada and study computer science.

Elizabeth Ramsell, from Belen, N.M., attends the University of New Mexico and is studying business administration.

Kaleigh Ray, from Bakersfield, Calif., will attend the University of Southern California and study astronautical engineering.

Parker Theel, of Olalla, Wash., will attend Southern Utah University to study aviation.

Alianna West-Rodrigues, from Waikoloa, Hawaii, will attend Emerson College and study broadcast journalism.

"The vibrancy of the communities we serve is inextricably tied to the educational opportunities afforded to students. One way we improve the quality of life for those we serve is by helping local students attain their goals,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to seeing where their journeys take them next.”

The next scholarship cycle will open in the spring of 2022 for students entering or continuing higher education in the fall of 2022. To be eligible for a scholarship, students must live in one of Group’s service areas and plan to enroll in a full-time, undergraduate study program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. To learn more about the program, please visit the scholarship information webpage at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships.

The scholarship program is administered by Scholarship Management Services, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Scholarships are funded by California Water Service Group’s stockholders, not ratepayers, as part of Group’s philanthropic giving program. To date, Group has awarded $520,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

