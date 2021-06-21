Allsup Supports Cancer and Careers National Conference

Belleville, Illinois, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is proud to be a patron sponsor of Cancer and Careers 11th Annual National Conference on Work & Cancer, Friday, June 25, 2021. The free day-long virtual event explores the complexities of balancing treatment and recovery with employment, and it’s open to patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, advocates, employers, human resources and anyone touched by cancer.

Allsup has been a longtime supporter of Cancer and Careers in its mission to empower and educate people with cancer to thrive in their workplace through its provision of expert advice, interactive tools and educational events.

“Cancer and Careers is focused on providing vital help to people with cancer, so they can continue to play a role in the U.S. workforce as they manage their illness, treatment decisions and recovery to the extent possible,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup.

For over 35 years, Allsup has helped more than 350,000 individuals with worsening disabilities, including those with many forms of cancer, receive their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-approved employment network, also helps people return to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work program.

This year’s Work & Cancer conference includes sessions on:

Disclosure and privacy

Working through treatment

Legal issues

Job searching

Complimentary CEUs/PDCs are available for nurses, social workers, human resources and other licensed and certified professionals.

For more information or to register for the virtual event visit Cancer and Careers.

ABOUT CANCER and CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace, by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. Cancer and Careers helps more than 485,000 people each year — online, in print and in person.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.