Denied During Shutdown? Allsup Offers Expert Appeals Advocacy For SSDI Claimants As SSA Resumes Normal Operations

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals who were denied Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits during the federal government shutdown can find expert appeals advocacy as the Social Security Administration (SSA) resumes normal operations, according to Allsup, a leading provider of SSDI representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services.

“Being denied Social Security disability benefits with your application is a key turning point for claimants, who often decide it’s time to find an experienced representative like Allsup,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. Geist explained that 29% of initial applicants have a representative, compared to 73% and 82% of claimants who hire a representative when they proceed to the reconsideration and hearing levels, respectively, with their appeals.

“SSDI claimants may face delays as the agency works through the backlog created during the government shutdown,” Geist said. “Having expert representation like Allsup helps claimants avoid setbacks and put forward the strongest appeal possible. The SSDI appeals process can be complex and every step matters.”

Reconsideration And Hearing Level Guidance

The first level of appeal is the reconsideration, which is a review of the initial application. An SSA disability examiner looks at any new medical evidence or documentation to support the claim. Skilled representatives can help:

Identify changes in the claimant’s medical condition and review relevant paperwork.

Submit required forms accurately.

Manage communication with SSA and monitor appeal progress.



At the reconsideration level, Allsup’s approval rate is more than double the national average, underscoring the advantage of expert representation. If SSA denies the claim again, claimants may request a hearing with an administrative law judge (ALJ). This stage allows individuals to provide testimony and present evidence directly. According to SSA data, ALJs allowed more than half of the appeals presented in fiscal year 2024. Allsup offers representatives to advocate for the claim and attend hearings with claimants nationwide. Appeals must be filed within 60 days of each SSA decision. Submitting the appeal within the timeframe is crucial, since missing the deadline can cause the previous decision to become final.

Support For Individuals At Any Stage

Some individuals may have delayed filing an appeal during the shutdown because they were unsure how SSA operations would be affected. With the agency now restoring normal activity, Allsup encourages these claimants to begin the appeals process as soon as possible to avoid additional delays.

Individuals who filed a reconsideration or hearing request before or during the shutdown may have concerns about the status of their case. Allsup continues to assist these claimants by tracking their appeal, responding to SSA requests and staying in contact with the agency so their appeal continues to move forward.

Claimants who recently received an initial denial can also seek expert help, even if they applied on their own. As cases move through the appeals process, Allsup helps claimants understand the medical evidence and information needed to build a strong appeal.

Representation Improves Outcomes

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely to be awarded SSDI benefits than those without.

“At Allsup, several members of our team are former SSA staff members, which means they bring firsthand program knowledge and experience,” Geist said. “Through our nationwide representation, we’ve helped customers in all 50 U.S. states and territories access the benefits they deserve.”

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

