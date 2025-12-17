Ticket To Work Program Marks 26 Years of Supporting Workers With Disabilities, Allsup Employment Services Celebrates Impact

Belleville, Illinois, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is proud to commemorate 26 years of the Ticket to Work Program, a federal initiative supporting individuals with disabilities in re-entering the workforce. It was established with federal legislation and signed into law in December 1999.

Ticket to Work provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries with employment services, job search assistance and career resources that allow them to work toward financial self-sufficiency while protecting their access to disability benefits.

“The Ticket to Work Program continues to transform lives by giving individuals receiving SSDI the opportunity to explore employment at their own pace, with the protections they need to feel secure,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director with Allsup Employment Services. “AES is honored to support participants as they pursue their career goals while maintaining access to important benefits during the transition.”

AES offers over a decade of expertise as a national EN, helping thousands navigate the Ticket to Work Program since the organization was founded by Jim Allsup in 2014. AES provides vocational support that helps individuals understand SSA work incentives, maintain healthcare coverage and take steps toward increased earnings.

Returning to work can offer more than financial benefits for individuals who receive SSDI. Many participants in the Ticket to Work Program report that employment provides a renewed sense of purpose, daily structure and increased social interaction. Work can help individuals reconnect with their communities, build confidence and experience improvements in mental and emotional well-being. These external factors often play a vital role in supporting long-term success and overall quality of life.

In May 2025, the SSA highlighted how the Ticket To Work Program supports individuals pursuing diverse employment goals, including self-employment. SSA explains that through this free and voluntary program, participants can work with service providers to access business counseling, identify funding resources and find business mentors—helping them take meaningful steps toward financial independence through work that aligns with their interests and abilities.

AES continues to focus on raising awareness, providing accurate information and ensuring individuals have the tools they need to make informed decisions about returning to work while receiving SSDI.

Key services include:

Job Search Support: AES vocational experts assist participants in updating resumes, sharpening interview skills and identifying job opportunities that align with their strengths.

Accommodations Guidance: AES advises on requesting workplace accommodations such as flexible schedules, assistive technologies and accessible environments.

Benefits Protection: Beneficiaries retain SSDI benefits and Medicare coverage for over seven years while working, ensuring continued financial and healthcare security.

“Our mission is to make work opportunities accessible and sustainable for people with disabilities,” Winiarski said. “By delivering comprehensive support, AES empowers participants to make informed career decisions without compromising financial and healthcare stability.”

AES continues to adapt its services to meet evolving opportunities and resources for SSDI beneficiaries, including remote work options, assistive technology advancements and equitable hiring practices. AES remains dedicated to expanding employment possibilities and empowering individuals with disabilities to succeed in today’s job market.

