Allsup Helps Individuals With Crohn’s Disease And Ulcerative Colitis Overcome Barriers To SSDI Benefits

These chronic, invisible illnesses often cause significant interruptions to daily life and employment. Yet many individuals struggle to access SSDI benefits due to the complex nature of these conditions. With over 41 years of experience and more than 400,000 individuals approved for SSDI, Allsup is recognized for helping more claimants get approved at the initial application level than any other representative in the country.

“People living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis often feel like they have to prove their illness is real—again and again,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “We understand how difficult this process can be, especially when the symptoms are invisible but the impact is life-altering. That’s where Allsup steps in to help claimants tell their story in a way the Social Security Administration (SSA) understands.”

Symptoms of IBD include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, malnutrition and anemia, and they may occur in unpredictable flare-ups. Many people face hospitalization or long recovery periods, leading to an inability to maintain full-time work. For many, when symptoms interfere with the ability to work, getting help with disability benefits is as important as managing their health. That’s when Allsup becomes a trusted resource with proven experience.

The prevalence of IBD is rising, with the highest rates among adults aged 45 and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , states that in 2018, IBD-related healthcare costs reached $8.5 billion, with 71% attributed to prescription medications. For many individuals, the financial toll of IBD goes beyond medical bills—ongoing symptoms can force them to stop working, leading to sudden income loss and long-term instability.

“Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are not always visible, but their effects are real—and so are the financial consequences,” Geist said. “We’re here to help individuals access the benefits they’ve earned, so they can focus on managing their health and overall wellbeing.”

People who are no longer able to work due to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis complications often face long delays in receiving SSDI benefits. The average time to receive an initial decision is about six to eight months, according to SSA.

If a claim is denied, applicants must go through a multi-level appeals process that can take more than a year. During this time, many individuals are without income and may lose access to health insurance, further complicating their health and financial well-being. The Allsup exclusive Disability Financial Solutions® is a service that connects customers with essential resources related to housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely to be approved for SSDI benefits than those without. Allsup provides expert representation from initial application through appeals by completing and submitting SSDI applications, gathering and reviewing medical evidence, assisting with denied claims, and offering healthcare navigation and return-to-work support when appropriate.

SSDI provides monthly income and access to Medicare for individuals who are unable to work due to severe, long-term medical conditions. For those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, understanding and accessing this benefit can be life-changing.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

