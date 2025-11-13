Allsup Helps Individuals Apply For SSDI Benefits After Longest Government Shutdown Ends

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is helping individuals apply for Social Security disability benefits as the Social Security Administration (SSA) resumes full operations following the longest federal government shutdown coming to an end.

During the shutdown, SSA continued processing SSDI claims, but applicants may have experienced longer wait times and limited access to in-person services due to reduced staffing at field offices. As furloughed employees return and the agency works through its backlog of pending claims, claimants may still encounter delays in communication and processing.

Applicants can find an advantage by hiring dedicated representation like Allsup to answer their questions, help them complete their disability claim and electronically submit their claim to SSA. Allsup has helped more claimants get approved at the application level than any other SSDI representative nationwide.

“Allsup continues to provide expert assistance to individuals with disabilities as SSA operations return to normal,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Our team is actively monitoring claims and offering support at every step, helping claimants access the benefits they’ve earned without interruption.”

While the SSA begins digging out from growing workloads related to the shutdown, Allsup brings advantages to claimants. Their expert services include:

Free screenings for SSDI eligibility.

Preparing and filing SSDI applications with a winning reputation of more than 400,000 successfully approved claimants.

Assisting with appeals, including hearings before administrative law judges and a higher hearing-level success rate than the national average.

Gathering work history and medical evidence, plus the user-friendly empower by Allsup®, an online software that guides claimants with their application or appeal.

Communicating directly with SSA to meet deadlines, resolve issues and respond to requests for additional information.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, claimants with professional representation are nearly three times more likely to be approved for benefits than those without.

“Now is the time for individuals to get their claim filed or back on track,” Geist added. “Our specialized teams help ensure every application and appeal is handled accurately, professionally and without added stress for claimants.”

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility, or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1(800) 678-3276. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

