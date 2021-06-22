StarTribune Names TopLine Federal Credit a 2021 National Standard Top Workplace

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the StarTribune. A complete list of those selected is available at https://www.startribune.com/2021-national-standard-setters and has been published in the StarTribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 20.



Produced by the same team that compiles the 30-year-old StarTribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 77,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the StarTribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

To qualify for the StarTribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 3,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a 2021 StarTribune National Standard Top Workplace among the many hundreds of companies that participated in the survey, especially since the judges were TopLine employees,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “2021 has been a unique year, a lot has changed for all of us, and I’m so proud of our TopLine family of employees for placing trust in their credit union, and for supporting one another and our communities.”

StarTribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the StarTribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $615 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

