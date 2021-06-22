UltiSat Provides Communications Services to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in Support of Humanitarian Relief Efforts in DR Congo

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced that it has partnered with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to provide satellite communications services in support of the emergency operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).



The DRC struggles with one of the largest internally displaced populations in Africa and is a generous host to half a million refugees fleeing conflict elsewhere in the region. According to local authorities, more than 92,000 individuals have arrived in the DRC’s northern region bordering the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past months, following post-election violence in CAR.

UNHCR and its partners are providing protection and humanitarian assistance to the refugees from CAR in the region who are in urgent need of shelter, food, and access to medical services. Reliable communications are key to the efficient coordination of the humanitarian response in this complex environment.

“As we scaled up our operations in the DRC, the demand for additional resources to support the refugee and local populations in the region increased considerably,” said Madeleine Tchabi Moumouni, the Head of UNHCR’s Sub-Office based in North Ubangi Province. “UNHCR is pleased to have UltiSat as a partner in providing adaptable satellite services with the bandwidth necessary to meet the demands of our dynamic missions.”

UltiSat has a long history of supporting humanitarian and disaster relief organizations working on-site with satellite network services, equipment, life-cycle operation, installation, maintenance, and logistics support. The company leverages its global network capabilities, including in-house engineering and operations for satellite, wireless, and terrestrial services, to develop custom-tailored networking solutions for each particular mission.

”We consider the UNHCR mission as though it is our own,” said Brum Cerzosimo, Sr. Director Humanitarian Programs at UltiSat. “We are proud that our communications services can play a role in such an important relief effort to render aid and provide protection for displaced people in need.”

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne ISR support, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services.

For more information, visit www.ultisat.com.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

For more information, visit www.unhcr.org.

