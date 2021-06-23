Ultimus Selected as Fund Servicer for ERShares

CINCINNATI, OHIO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading tech-enabled provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as servicer for Boston-based ERShares (also known as EntrepreneurShares).



ERShares transitioned three mutual funds and two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to Ultimus in Q4 2020 from two previous providers following a comprehensive search. Ultimus is providing a full suite of financial and legal fund administration, fund accounting, distribution and transfer agent services for the firm’s mutual funds and a similar suite of services for its ETFs.

ERShares Chief Compliance Officer, Mihai Prisacariu, said that ERShares values an entrepreneurial approach that is inline or ahead of the industry’s trends in terms of innovation and forward thinking. “Ultimus’ comprehensive suite of solutions and their ability to aggregate our data across our product set in addition to enabling us to realize increased quality while improving our efficiencies were definitely a big part of our decision to move our business,” he said. “We’re excited to work with an independent, like-minded provider who is focused on the client experience and our ability to leverage Ultimus’ extensive data and technology capabilities. Consolidating our offerings—mutual funds and ETFs—with one servicer also streamlines the investor experience and allows us to access the critical data and reporting needed to manage our solutions while benefiting our total cost of ownership across our business.”

The ERShares strategy involves scouring the planet for the most entrepreneurial, strong-growth companies and combining them into easy-to-invest funds. Their proprietary Entrepreneur Factor® is used to identify the most entrepreneurial-minded publicly-traded companies that are run by visionary leaders producing innovations that shape the future and help drive economic wealth creation.

ERShares is a pioneer in the industry and was among the first to introduce a thematic approach to investing—over 15 years ago—following research conducted at Harvard University. The firm leverages the latest in AI (artificial intelligence) technology to power its investment process.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be working with ERShares, a company at the forefront of entrepreneurial and disruptive investment strategies,” said Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman. “Supporting new ideas and approaches, bringing new strategies to market, is fundamental to the Ultimus philosophy. We’re proud that ERShares selected us as their trusted fund administration partner and brought their entire outsourced book of business—both their mutual funds and ETFs—under one roof at Ultimus.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

13051287 6/22/2021