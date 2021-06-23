Climb Channel Solutions Partners with StorONE to Distribute their Leading-Edge Software Defined Storage Solution

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty distributor and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today it has partnered with StorONE, the leader in Software Defined Storage Consolidation.



The datacenter still presents its complexity to IT managers along with the expense of ongoing upgrades. StorONE rewrote key storage algorithms to deliver better storage capabilities while requiring substantially less hardware. The result is a superior storage environment that is far more cost effective, improves data integrity, and accelerates performance. With StorONE's S1 Enterprise Storage Platform, organizations can start small, solving today's problems while laying the foundation for a complete storage consolidation strategy.

"Partnering with StorONE strengthens our technology offering for our reseller community," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "It's a true software-defined storage solution that can remove the boundaries of legacy infrastructure."

"Climb Channel Solutions has earned a great deal of trust from the reseller community for storage, security, and data management categories, and that makes their endorsement very powerful," said Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE. "Climb is also notably strong in federal, state and local government organizations, where we feel there's great potential for S1's ability to ensure they get maximum utilization for their investment in hardware."

The S1 Enterprise Storage Platform simplifies organizations' storage infrastructures while dramatically reducing costs. It provides IT professionals with a solution that exceeds the objectives of software-defined storage, creating a storage platform the meets all present storage needs and is ready for future innovation. The platform is also protocol independent including fibre, iSCSI, NFS, SMB and S3. All members of the Enterprise Storage Platform family are available on-premises or in the cloud and come with the same enterprise class feature set, driven by the same interface which significantly reduces the cost of storage operation.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG).

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

WSTG@gatewayir.com