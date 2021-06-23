Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to release a mid-year Letter to Shareholders updating current activities and outlining its corporate strategy.



Read the full letter:

Dear Shareholders,

Over the past six months, our Company has acquired several very exciting businesses and projects that all synergistically work together in their own way. Due to the many things that have recently transpired, we all felt that it was important to provide a formal update on all the developments that have come to fruition within Golden Triangle Ventures.

I would like to touch base on our Entertainment division, which owns a Company called Lavish Entertainment, Inc. and is doing business as (DBA) EpicRaves ( www.EpicRaves.com ). On March 1, 2021, we moved into an unbelievable office space in Las Vegas which has a warehouse in the back. Our goal was to build a place where we could not only develop, manage, and market all the companies within Golden Triangle Ventures but also have a home for all of our in-house concert production equipment so we could organize livestreamed events and highlight the great artists that sign on to our Syndicate Bass Records label. Owning all the production and knowing how to operate the equipment was also a huge benefit to us because we would be able to eliminate a production budget from our concert expenses. On May 12, 2021, our Company acquired a Hennessey Sound Design professional audio system, which now sits in the back of our shop, and we are getting very close to purchasing the LED wall, lasers, lights, trussing, props, and all other equipment needed to operate this on a consistent basis. A lot of work went into planning for this buildout. From the power upgrades to the training our team needed to operate every aspect of the equipment, there has been nonstop work dedicated to mastering everything we have and plan to build, including learning how to create our own custom visuals.

Our vision is to throw the most epic raves in the world, and I am so confident that we are going to create events that leave our guests with a true experience unlike anything this city has seen. Our very first show back is held on July 23, 2021 at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, and we will be highlighting some of the artists that we expect to sign as the first release within our label. This record label is a bit different than most because we will not only be highlighting some very talented musical artists that make experimental and unique bass music, but we will also be highlighting amazing visual artists that will create custom video content on each release we drop. We are so happy to shine the spotlight on Bainter The Painter for our first release, and he will also be running custom visuals for the entire event at the Hard Rock. Our team has dedicated so much to this platform we are creating, and we are all really look forward to showing everyone the insane new production at the first show back.

To further complement our concerts and livestreamed events, we are building a platform that can monetize and share our events to the world through Virtual Reality or directly on your TV through our own platform. As this project comes to light, it will give us the ability to monetize our events to a much broader global audience and provide an avenue to capitalize on many other prospective opportunities. This platform is currently being developed by some of the best in the business, and we now have a go-to market strategy that will grow into a platform unlike anything in the world. The first phase is near complete, and we will soon be getting a demonstration of the platform in person. We are working on organizing a handful of other concerts before the end of the year, and we can’t wait to step up every single aspect of our Entertainment division for all of our shareholders.

In regard to Sahara Event Center, we have completed a full building inspection and buildout/remodel proposal, and we are moving forward toward finalizing all details and due diligence of the event space before we potentially go into a formal purchase agreement with the owner of the building. There are no guarantees that purchasing Sahara Event Center will happen, but we feel like it is getting closer, and we can assure you that our Company will not stop pushing towards our goal of owning one of the most epic event centers in the world. In addition to this, our Company has been developing two major projects that are the biggest opportunities I have ever worked towards. We are working on patenting both projects globally, and we plan to share full details on them immediately after.

Earlier this year we announced that Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services would spin off of Golden Triangle Ventures into their own trading entities and that all of the shareholders who owned GTVH by February 19, 2021, would receive a 1:1 dividend in these new entities after the two companies successfully spun off of GTVH, which is anticipated to happen after our Company completes our audited financials. We have retained Malone & Bailey to do full audited financials on our Company, and we will move forward to complete this goal once all of these acquisitions are in place and the world understands our ultimate vision. Once Global Health Services and Lavish Entertainment spin off, Golden Triangle Ventures will own about 25% of each Company in equity, so all our GTVH shareholders indirectly own a piece of both companies, regardless of if you owned our stock prior to the declared dividend date.

Under the Company Health division, GTV owns a Company called Global Health Services, Inc. which built out its internal health portal ( www.GTVHealth.com ) and received a license to sell the Le Pragma CBD line. Recently, we had to fix several things on our website to comply with new rules within the Payment Processor that we use for our sales. There are other reasons as to why we paused Le Pragma sales and we are now very close to disclosing the amazing developments within Global Health Services and fully sharing our entire vision formally with the world once certain goals come to fruition within the Company. Our goal is to turn this business into a global health business, and we cannot wait to share all the details on this as soon as possible. Global Health Services has always been a direct sales arm to Sonder Fulfillment, and now the opportunity that exists between both companies is greater than ever before.

Under our technology division, GTV owns a Company called HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. ( www.HyFrontier.com ) which makes a technology called “HyGrO” that can produce hydrogen water in large volumes. The studies we have conducted give me strong confidence that we have something that can significantly benefit crop production around the globe. We have leased a 7800 sq ft facility in New Port Richey, Florida, and the team at HyFrontier Technologies has been building out a full commercial manufacturing facility so we can begin selling this technology to the world by the end of the year. We have purchased four 3D printers, with four more coming soon, set up the facility with robotics, ordered thousands of power supplies and materials needed to begin manufacturing, and the team is working every day to launch this amazing project to farms around the globe. We are also working towards purchasing the entire 24,000 sq ft of the building so we can be fully prepared to expand our manufacturing capabilities as the Company grows in the year ahead.

We are working with Texas A&M and will work towards testing this technology on every plant that produces vegetables that are sold in grocery stores. We also expect to produce full white papers on each study after they all conduct. We have been in communication with some of the leading farming operations across the country within cannabis and hemp which will be testing our technology, and we believe that the studies conducted will all speak for themselves. Recently, we began preliminary tests on ‘cut’ flowers with a commercial flower grower and retailer with astounding results. Around 45% of all cut flowers are lost to spoilage, and from what we are seeing, we expect to reduce that number quite significantly. The time savings of no longer needing to change the water daily by the florist operation to the consumer being able to enjoy the flowers at home for many days longer after purchase speaks volumes about this market. Bo also revealed another hydrogen tech invention that delivers hydrogen and CO2 in the same fashion that HyGrO delivers hydrogen and oxygen. We have already filed for the patent and hope to begin testing in 2022. Separate from helping plant life, we believe that there are so many other avenues that can benefit from our HyGrO technology, including animal health and human health. We now have a new HyGrO unit that is far superior to the original prototype model, using 3D printed H Processor internal components, electronic controls that have significant IP embedded with full protection operating in different environments, while also protecting against IP theft, to run alongside the 'process' portion of the patent, to make sure there is zero competition as we take this division into sales.

Separate from our three core divisions, we recently acquired a Company called Napa Wine Brands, Inc. (www.NapaWineBrands.com) which has several unique businesses all under one roof. The first Company that Napa Wine Brands has acquired is called the Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. ( www.TheLodgeWinery.com ), which has award-winning wines, olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and chocolate wine sauce. The Company also has a plan to build an outdoorsmen winery in Napa Valley, which will have a similar feel to a Bass Pro Shop or a Cabela’s. We are now looking at properties in the Napa / Sonoma valley areas for our dream "destination winery," complete with a full tasting room, a gift shop, picnic & barbeque areas, RV hook-ups, a chef's kitchen & banquet room for private events, and more. We are also working with statewide and national distributors, restaurants and boutique stores who will be selling not just our selection of wines, but also our extra virgin olive oils, wine vinegars and decadent chocolate wine sauces. This year's harvest will bring new vintages of wines as we expand our reach and our selection further. We have revamped their website and their team will be helping GTV with many different marketing avenues that should expand our reach and help promote all our products and services. There are many other developments coming within Napa Wine Brands, and we are all excited for this great Company to bloom into the vision we have for it.

Recently, Golden Triangle Ventures acquired Sonder Fulfillment, LLC ( www.SonderFulfillment.com ) which is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. This business has produced and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the industry, and they provide bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries. Part of their senior management team has been involved within our Company since inception, and they are now building a business that is unlike anything I have seen in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Due to the sheer scope of this business and their operation, I feel that it is best to provide a formal update on Sonder Fulfillment within its own release in the near future. I believe Sonder Fulfillment will provide so much value to each of our other divisions and we couldn’t be more excited about sharing the many great developments within this business. Before we do, we would like everyone to watch their introduction video below.

Here is a link to the Sonder Fulfillment Introduction Video: https://youtu.be/-DsaziBINXI

In addition to all this information above, we are now working on expanding our audience through multiple avenues. Fundamental Research Corp ( www.ResearchFRC.com ) was retained to provide a high-quality, accessible equity research report on our Company and help distribute the report to a broad audience. This research was held back due to our decision to incorporate the many recent acquisitions, but it should be finalized very soon for the world to see. Fundamental Research Corp is the oldest and largest independent research firm in Canada with 13,500+ subscribers on their primary distribution channel, which includes accredited / high net worth investors, hedge funds and fund managers, family offices, and brokers. Their secondary distribution channels include 30+ third party distribution portals such as Bloomberg, S&P Capital IQ, FactSet, Reuters, etc.

To further assist us in expanding our audience, Investor Brand Network ( www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com ) was recently retained to provide an array of services. Their company is an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, and the company provides us access to its wire services through InvestorWire and helps distribute content to 5,000+ news outlets to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists, and individuals in the general public. In addition, they assist us with press release enhancement, distribution of content to millions of social media followers, and we are now about to join their IBN Podcast Series, which will provide investors with a variety of exclusive audio content such as news, editorials, executive interviews and more.

Lastly, we retained New To The Street ( www.NewToTheStreet.com ), which will produce 12 high-definition specialized NASDAQ interviews, approximately seven to ten minutes each, which will outline previous publicly disclosed milestones and address many of the future projects in place within Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company will broadcast these interviews to hundreds of millions of households around the globe that watch FOX, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax and many more. The first Interview is set to release in July 2021 through international monthly media coverage.

One year ago, we knew exactly what we were going to build but we did not know it was going to be this amazing. As our Company continues to disclose the many additional projects we are working to develop, and all the accomplishments that transpire within these projects, the world will understand the true vision of Golden Triangle Ventures and the synergies between our businesses. I truly believe that we are building a Company that will greatly impact the industries we do business in, and I strongly think the world will understand my confidence after all our projects come to light. Every single day we see miracles that transpire within our business, and I am honored for the opportunity to put everything I can into this Company for all our shareholders. We look forward to disclosing many more accomplishments with the world as they develop, and I will never stop pushing for this Company’s future.

Always my very best,

Steffan Dalsgaard, President

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its live-streamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label called Syndicate Bass Records to showcase some of the best Bass Music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations, and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple third party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida, which will transition its operations into a 7,800-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building, which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & WINE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which provides an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.D.s, formulary scientists, and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs, and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard to penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process to get Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

