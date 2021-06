English Danish

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

24 June 2021

Company Announcement no. 11/2021

Major shareholder announcement

Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that LB Foreningen F.m.b.a through its subsidiary LB Forsikring A/S as of 23rd of June 2021 holds 114,000 pcs. shares in The BANK of Greenland, corresponding to 6.33 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of The BANK of Greenland.

For further information, please contact:

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

General Manager

Telephone: +45 2061 8040

E-mail: mbk@banken.gl

