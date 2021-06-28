English French

Press Release

Atos launches ‘ThinkAI’ - a complete solution to power high-performance Artificial Intelligence applications

Paris (France) June 28, 2021 - Atos today launches ThinkAI, its secure end-to-end scalable offering which enables organizations to successfully design, develop, and deliver high-performance AI applications. ThinkAI is for organizations using traditional high-performance computing that want to run more accurate and faster simulations thanks to AI applications, and also for those developing AI applications that need more computing power.

High-performance AI applications augment traditional HPC simulation and are essential to process and analyse massive and complex data sets effectively. Compared to traditional HPC simulation, AI-powered simulation enables researchers to tackle problems faster and more thoroughly, with increased accuracy, improved cost-efficiency and TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), lowering carbon footprint and creating competitive advantage.

AI applications, such as those related to drug discovery, smart cities or autonomous driving for example, are already being developed today, however barriers such as data quality, security and scalability remain – to help overcome these, expert consulting capability is essential and enables users to successfully define an AI roadmap, build scalable AI applications and industrialize these. ThinkAI is the most comprehensive HPC AI solution on the market today to do this and the only one which combines a full offering from consulting, to hardware and software solutions, to orchestration and final integration. It delivers rapid results and insight on data at optimized cost.

“The Atos ThinkAI solution brings together the necessary pieces for HPC users, at all stages of their AI journey, to leverage the significant opportunities of AI in their own research. The Atos ThinkAI solution can help users in both the scientific and industrial sector effectively combine the newest, most performant hardware and software solutions to speed the development of critical AI-based solutions and enhance the value of their simulation workloads.” said Alex Norton, Principal Technology Analyst and Data Analysis Manager, Hyperion.

“AI has created a new paradigm for applications in the scientific and industrial domains, catalyzing the translation of data to actionable insights. As the complexity of the Machine Learning model and its associated costs continue to grow substantially, dedicated high-performance AI infrastructures become crucial for organizations that want to deliver research breakthroughs. ThinkAI provides a holistic and tailor-made solution approach in advising, architecting and accomplishing AI solutions for any industry, so that they may accelerate time to AI operationalization and industrialization.” said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos.

The ThinkAI solution framework is made up of:

“Advise” with industry-contextualized consulting supported by experts at The Atos Center of Excellence in Advanced Computing.

with industry-contextualized consulting supported by experts at The Atos Center of Excellence in Advanced Computing. “Architect” using best-of-breed AI hardware and software including partnerships with Graphcore and NVIDIA, supplemented with Atos’ digital security capabilities.

using best-of-breed AI hardware and software including partnerships with Graphcore and NVIDIA, supplemented with Atos’ capabilities. “Accomplish” with end-to-end solution orchestration, accelerating time to AI operationalization and industrialization at optimized cost.





For more information on ThinkAI, please go to Strategize the Artificial Intelligence journey for any industry now (atos.net)

Atos is taking part in this year’s virtual and on-demand ISC, the international Conference for HPC, machine learning and high-performance data analytics from 24 June – 2 July. Find out more about our conference sessions and new solutions here.

###

Further information for journalists:

36 Atos supercomputers are listed in the new TOP500 worldwide supercomputer ranking, with a combined peak performance of 206 petaflops - this is an increase of 27% in petaflops from the TOP500 listing in November 2020.

Atos’ BullSequana will be used in five EuroHPC supercomputing centres - Sofia Tech Park at Bulgaria, CINECA in Italy, IZUM in Slovenia, LuxProvide in Luxembourg and in the Minho Advanced Computing Centre in Portugal, reinforcing Atos’ position as a European leader in high-performance computing.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @ laurajanefau

Attachment