Physical Rehabilitation Network Acquires Missouri-Based Synergy Therapies

Carlsbad, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARLSBAD, Calif. (June 29, 2021) – Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced its entrance into Missouri with its acquisition of Synergy Therapies. Synergy Therapies operates two outpatient clinics in the towns of Independence and Oak Grove. This acquisition elevates PRN’s nationwide clinic count to 156, across 15 states.

Under this new partnership, PRN will acquire Synergy Therapies’ Independence and Oak Grove clinics, which offer an exclusive outcomes-based phased progression aquatic therapy program, pelvic health treatments and cutting edge land-based therapies.

“We are pleased to welcome the team at Synergy Therapies and broaden our footprint in the Midwest,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “With mutually aligned values around putting patients and staff first, this acquisition will help provide the means for furthered clinical growth and resource support, allowing Synergy clinics to continue offering their highly successful physical and aquatic therapy programs.”

Synergy Therapies locations will continue to offer leading pain resolution and recovery solutions through their leading outcomes-based physical therapy care, phased progression aquatic rehab, pelvic health rehab, hand therapy services, work injury prevention and rehabilitation, sports medicine programs and more.

"The team here could not be more excited to join the PRN family, which will open up exciting opportunities for our network of clinicians and practices, while we continue to deliver the top-tier patient care and services to our patients and communities,” said Greg Hankins, Founder & CEO, Synergy Therapies. “We are looking forward to the road ahead with PRN as we work together to help patients get back to their best.”

PRN is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle market private equity firm.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP., FTI Consulting and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as advisors to PRN on the transaction. Mihama Acquisitions advised Synergy Therapies.

To learn more about Synergy Therapies’ network of clinics or to schedule an appointment at one of their physical therapy locations, please call (816) 795-8944 or visit Synergy Therapies' website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon’s capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.