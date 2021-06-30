Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size to Hit US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market size is expected to surpass US$ 20.1 bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.47%.



OTTAWA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market size was valued at US$ 9.78 billion in 2019. Temperature controlled packaging solutions market growth is driven by rising demand for fresh & frozen food, and intensifying products type in the pharmaceutical industry.

Insulated container temperature-controlled packaging solutions are commonly used because they allow any size of temperature-sensitive shipment to be transported. The Insulated shipper temperature-controlled packaging solution enables lower-cost bulk shipping. In the global temperature-controlled packaging solutions industry, Insulated container temperature-controlled packaging produced the highest revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period due to its reusability and advance technology.

Market Restraints

Stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies

Stringent government regulations associated with the usage of specific types of pharmaceutical products for production of temperature-controlled packaging solution is major factor expected to limit growth of the global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market over the forecast time frame.

Additionally, many safety measures are essential to maintain during packaging of pharmaceutical product like the container should be clean, dry etc. These factors are predictable to limit the market growth of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals. Moreover, certain precautions need to be maintained during the packaging of pharmaceutical products, such as clean and dry containers, etc.

It is expected that the above factors will limit the market growth of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals. In the pharmaceutical industry, the high investment and maintenance costs associated with the temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solution are expected to inhibit market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of understanding of the advantages of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions, as only a few companies in the industry are using temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions, is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

The global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Based on form, it is graded into active and passive. It is bifurcated into isolated containers and isolated shippers depending on the commodity. It is classified into healthcare, food & drink, and others by end users. Because of packaging that preserves the condition and nutritional value of food & beverages under severe conditions for later use, the food & beverage industry dominated the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions in North America, Europe , China, India, Japan, South East Asia, and Central and South America. Growing demand for fresh and frozen foods, combined with increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to fuel market growth in the future. In addition, the rapid global growth of the cold-chain industry is expected to have a positive effect on business growth.

Further, rising consumer health awareness has fuelled the worldwide market for fresh fruits and vegetables. China and South Africa have seen rapid increases in fresh food over the past few years. As a result, grocery stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, have increased their investment in advanced fruit and vegetable packaging technology.

Additionally, the demand for frozen foods around the world has been boosted by evolving lifestyles and busy schedules. Owing to time constraints, customer tastes are moving towards ready to eat meals. For their shipping, these frozen and ready to cook foods need a particular temperature. Therefore, it is expected that a favorable trend in the consumption of frozen foods would benefit the scope of temperature-controlled packaging. The countries with a strong demand for frozen food are the U.S., China, India and the Philippines.

Market Opportunities

Growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturer to produce drugs and therapies for rare diseases

Growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on producing drugs and therapies for rare disease is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. Key layers operating in the pharmaceutical industry are investing hugely on the research and development of vaccines for the rare diseases including blood diseases. Increasing government initiatives and rising support encouraging companies worldwide to develop orphan drugs for the rare diseases.

Food and Drug Administration has approved numbers of such drugs for rare diseases in last few years. These orphan drugs are formulated by the ingredients of high value and with the short shelf lives. This results into high requirement of the stringent temperature-controlled atmosphere and thereby this is predictable to raise the ultra-low temperature range packaging solutions and fuelling target industry growth.

Further, outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has led to increase the research and development of vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19 and thereby boosting growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solutions across the word. Also, distribution range is expanding at rapid pace worldwide, in order to transfer the target products from different climatic zones. Most of the local as well as international players are increasing their global connections and focusing on shipping their products regularly to the end-users. Further, upraised demand for cold chain packaging system is expected to fuel industry growth in the near future.

Acceptance of novel great performance convection systems that are efficient for warehousing as well as supply of healthcare products is predictable to offer huge potential opportunities for the vendors in the global industry across the globe. Moreover, increased adoption of thermal controlled solutions that are used to enhance the shelf life is expected to support growth of the industry. For, instance, demand for the vacuum panel insulation with phase change materials can enhance the shelf life of stored pharmaceutical product hence increasing adoption of such advanced technologies in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Report Highlights

North America showed prominent growth in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market in 2019 because of being a prior adopter of advanced technologies.

The Asia Pacific being the largest market for consumer electronics exhibits rapid growth rate over the forthcoming years

Insulated shippers the global market accounting for more than half of the total market value in 2019 and expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forthcoming years

Food & Beverages application have gained significant importance over the past few years owing to their increasing demand and opportunity in ready to eat food.

North America region is expected to gain major share among all region. China expected to generate maximum revenue in 2019 in Asia-Pacific temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.



Regional Snapshots

North America is the largest temperature controlled packaging solutions market for pharmaceuticals. The market is witnessing high growth on the backdrop of burgeoning demand from healthcare sector. The demand for transportation drugs, vaccines and clinical trials in North America has triggered the temperature controlled packaging solutions growth. North America, especially the U.S. is home to many established players which are engaged in developing technologies and process necessary to develop cold chain system efficiently.

Due to the increasingly rising demand for frozen goods and well developed infrastructure in large urban populations, China is a top market for cold chain production. A rapid transition from a manufacturing and construction-led economy to a consumer-led economy is currently under way in China. In the middle class, rapid growth provides tremendous opportunities. The demand for the use of cold chain storage and transportation systems has increased in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Key Players & Strategies

The Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry is highly opportunistic and competitive in nature because of significant advancements and developments in the product to cater the ever-changing consumer demand.

The players profiled in the report include ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Amerisource Bergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Deutsche Post AG (DHL), FedEx Corp., ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, KIMO, Olympus Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, Pelican BioThermal LLC, SKF, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tempack and Cropak., Testo SE & Co., WIKA Alexander Wieg and SE & Co. KG.

