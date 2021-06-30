Supply Chain Leader Verusen Expands With New Headquarters in Atlanta’s Tech Square

Growing AI Innovator Moves into 10,000 Square-Foot Space within the Heart of “Supply Chain City”



ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it prepares for further high growth and company expansion, Verusen , the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, today announced it has relocated its headquarters to Atlanta’s SQ5 in the heart of Tech Square. Verusen has called Tech Square home for the past five years and staying there was a priority. Verusen’s new 10,000 square feet office space is strategically located near Georgia Tech University, a hub for local talent and AI innovation.

“With Atlanta's global presence as Supply Chain City and Tech Square quickly adopting an alter ego of ‘Supply Chain Square’ for attracting leading supply chain talent and resources, it is clear that we need to remain a part of this vibrant community,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “As Verusen continues its impressive growth and we execute on our plans to double the size of our team and operations in 2021 and beyond, the location of our new corporate offices is of strategic importance to us, our partners, and our clients.”

In addition to Georgia Tech, Verusen, and other supply chain innovators, as well as condominiums, shops, and restaurants, Tech Square is home to Innovation Centers for several national and global companies, including Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, UPS, AT&T Mobility, Boeing, NCR Corporation, Siemens, The Home Depot, and Stanley Black & Decker.

Verusen’s tremendous seven-fold sales growth has come over the past year as an increasing number of manufacturers, suppliers, and investors realize the benefits of digitally transforming supply chains using Verusen’s technology. For example, Verusen joined forces with NTT Data Global Solutions Corporation to help SAP users accelerate their digital transformation by using Verusen’s cloud-based AI platform and real-time inventory data management capabilities to strengthen and optimize their deployments. The company also secured $8 million in Series A investment this year.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

