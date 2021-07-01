Interpublic Launches IPG Health

Move Aligns Top Performing Networks FCB Health and McCann Health, Allowing Each to Deliver More Comprehensive Suite of Services and Global Reach for Healthcare Clients

IPG Health Executive Leadership Team Includes:

CEO Dana Maiman

Executive Chairman John Cahill

Chief Operating and Financial Officer Raj Singhal

Chief Commercial Officer Mike Guarino

Chief Medical Communications Officer Charlie Buckwell

Chief Talent Officer Lisa DuJat





New York, NY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that FCB Health and McCann Health will be re-aligned under a new global network, to be called IPG Health, and a unified senior management team. In this new operating model, the distinct agency brands remain active and will continue to go to market independently, but will benefit from additional specialty services, knowledge-sharing, proactive career management, and coordinated collaboration.

The IPG Health offering will be led by CEO Dana Maiman. She will partner with Executive Chairman John Cahill, and the IPG Health Executive Leadership Team (ELT), which consists of Raj Singhal, who joins the network from IPG’s Huge, Mike Guarino and Lisa DuJat, who join from FCB Health, and Charlie Buckwell, who joins from McCann Health. A global senior leadership team and creative council, consisting of leaders from both FCB Health and McCann Health, has already been identified and will focus on unlocking the benefits of the two agencies’ complementary assets for both existing and prospective clients.

The day-to-day teams at the agency brands within both McCann Health and FCB Health remain in place and will continue to provide their clients with the industry’s most awarded and experienced talent, including scientists, strategists, creatives and engagement specialists across the healthcare marketing spectrum. IPG Health brings together 5,000 global health communication professionals across six continents, enabling client teams to draw on a broader integrated talent pool on a highly customized, as-needed basis.

The healthcare marketing agencies will continue to partner with IPG’s global creative networks, as well as the broader portfolio of media and marketing services providers, using IPG’s collaborative open architecture model.

“When we bring together complementary specialty services and expertise under a unified and aligned management team, we’ve been able to deliver tremendous solutions that drive success for our clients. As health and wellness continue to be a top concern for individuals, governments and companies around the world, we’ve seen an increased need for healthcare information to be delivered at speed, in ways that are highly personal, culturally relevant, as well as respectful of privacy,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group. “By uniting two of the industry’s outstanding healthcare marketing specialty agencies within a single entity, led by a dynamic leadership team, we believe that IPG Health will be able to further focus investment to help clients succeed. FCB Health and McCann Health have collaborated for many years on specific brands, through IPG-led Open Architecture teams. IPG Health will make this the new normal – an operating model for all healthcare clients that delivers the best talent and expertise for every business challenge, and partners with best-in-class IPG capabilities in dynamic areas like data, technology and media,” he concluded.

“Our agencies are coming together from a position of strength. This alignment brings together the unique and complementary capabilities of each network – a unified IPG Health sits at the nexus of creativity, digital channels, technology and data. Along with our leaders and our great people, I will continue to work with clients to help them address the complexity of today’s market and deliver on their goals,” commented Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Our culture is one that’s relentlessly focused on doing what’s right – for our people, our clients, their brands, and the public. With innovative and creative communications across a broad spectrum, IPG Health makes science approachable, understandable and actionable. Our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world,” added Maiman.

“COVID-19 created a reset for how all of us think about health,” commented John Cahill, Executive Chairman of IPG Health. “Healthcare marketers therefore need partners who can test and learn in order to deliver real-time communications that help improve the wellbeing of individuals. With the new IPG Health model, directed by a unified senior team, we can provide our clients with the world’s most comprehensive healthcare communications offering. Our colleagues will also benefit from enhanced proactive career management, and we can make a positive impact for people in all parts of the world,” added Cahill.

In addition to the various specialty offerings at FCB Health and McCann Health that IPG Health will tap into on behalf of clients, the new unit will also move to centralize technology and create a uniform operating system that elevates our dynamic content for all clients through an integrated offering. This technology, enhanced by IPG’s Kinesso and Acxiom units, includes data and analytics solutions customized for life sciences and its unique group of global stakeholders.

FCB Health Facts

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of health and wellness practices, the network works with 19 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies and countless startups, biotechs and biopharmaceutical companies.

Comprised of 23 agencies, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,800 people across 120 offices in 80+ countries. The FCB Health Network has four full-service, multichannel healthcare agencies in the U.S. — FCB Health, Area 23, Neon and FCBCure — as well as units focusing specifically on managed markets, medical education, branding and clinical trial recruitment.

Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2021 and 2018, and named the network’s AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2021 and 2017. Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) named an FCB Health Network company “Agency of the Year” in 2017, 2015, 2010, and 2007. Clio Health Awards named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year” in 2019. In 2020, the Network’s FCB Health NY and FCBCURE units were named to MM&M’s “Best Places to Work” list, marking the third consecutive year that FCB Health New York was honored with the title. In 2021, Med Ad News’ Manny Awards named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year” for the second time in three years. In 10 of the past 12 years, an FCB Health Network company has received the “Most Creative Agency” honor at the Manny Awards, while “Agency of the Year” was awarded in 2006, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

McCann Health Facts

McCann Health is one of the world’s top creatively awarded and effective health network. Through combining science, creative and strategy, the agency strives to deliver best-in-class services to clients. Its 2,500+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries are united by one vision: to help clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health spans a range of global practices including advertising and promotion, strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement.

As the winner of 12 “Network of the Year” titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, McCann Health’s recent accolades include being named the 2019 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year for the third time and being awarded Cannes Grand Prix in the last two consecutive festivals. McCann Health was also named the “Most Awarded Network” for the second straight year at the 2019 Creative Floor Awards. Additional recognition for McCann Health agencies came from the Clio Health Awards, MM&M, London International Awards, Epica, and other shows across the globe. McCann Health’s North American agencies received recognition in high-profile industry awards shows in 2019 and 2020, including McCann Health Managed Markets recent “Agency of the Year” award at the 2020 Med Ad News Manny awards.

# # #

