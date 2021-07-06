Command Alkon and Lauren Concrete Discuss the Benefits of a Digital Supply Chain at Austin Build Expo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is pleased to host a session, “Building A Paperless Supply Chain: Lauren Concrete Creates Community on CONNEX,” with Lauren Concrete at Austin Build Expo, taking place on August 11th and 12th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. Hear from representatives from Command Alkon and Lauren Concrete for a perspective on how the entire Austin construction market can benefit from adopting technologies that remove paper tickets from the heavy building materials delivery processes.



Lauren Concrete is currently leveraging Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform to digitize transactions for their Austin, Texas market to address the challenges that paper business processes with their vendors and customers impose on their daily operations, as well as improving invoicing and payables processes by reducing short pays.

“Traditionally, we worked within our four walls where we did not collaborate except with paper tickets that we manually passed along,” said Ryan Bartholomew, CEO at Lauren Concrete. “Our company generates probably close to a million or more paper tickets a year, either incoming or outgoing, so this opened up many opportunities for error.”

CONNEX, Command Alkon’s digital collaboration platform, enables materials suppliers, buyers, and haulers to share digital processes and simplify supply chain transactions.

“CONNEX helps us streamline the process of inbound material and invoices, and allows our customers to do the same,” said Matt Jetmore, General Manager, Central Region at Lauren Concrete. “By removing paper from the process and making all information instantly available in the cloud, productivity and visibility are greatly improved.”

CONNEX empowers Lauren’s materials suppliers and buyers to adopt a new way to receive and approve material delivery tickets to reap significant time savings, – both in the field and at the office – as well as improve data accuracy, operational visibility, and collaboration.

“Once our suppliers realized how easy it is to onboard CONNEX, that removed any reluctance,” said Bartholomew. “It benefits them as much as it does us, and it’s a much quicker and more effective way of communicating with us electronically.”

Hear how Lauren Concrete built a community of vendors and customers on the CONNEX platform to make this a reality for their Austin market supply chain. To learn more information and register for Austin Build Expo, visit http://buildexpousa.com/austin-build-expo/. For more information about the CONNEX Platform, visit https://commandalkon.com/connex/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT LAUREN CONCRETE

Lauren Concrete was founded by Ronnie Klatt in Austin, TX in 1986 with only one plant, three trucks, and a handful of employees. Today Lauren Concrete is the leading provider of ready-mix concrete in Central Texas for residential, commercial, state and heavy highway projects. Lauren Concrete continues to be family-owned and operated, now with 23 plants, two aggregates quarries, 300-plus employees, and a mission to deliver a World Class experience to the customers, employees, and the communities they serve. Discover our legacy of excellence at www.laurenconcrete.com.

