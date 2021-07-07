Buchanan Technologies Joins Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading IT managed services provider, today announced that it has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. As a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program offers partners the flexibility to build solutions aligned with customer growth markets, differentiate themselves with an industry-leading security platform and training program, and deliver consumption models that drive successful business outcomes.



“Joining Fortinet's partner program provides our clients with industry-leading cybersecurity solutions,” said RJ Friedman, Chief Information Security Officer at Buchanan Technologies. “By partnering Fortinet's superior cybersecurity tools with Buchanan's best-in-class delivery and support, we have the ability to provide organizations of all sizes with another layer of protection to keep critical business data and information secure from cyber threats.”

The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables Buchanan Technologies to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity. The cybersecurity platform provides full protection across the entire digital infrastructure and delivers unparalleled visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program maximizes this technology opportunity for partners by providing a valuable, flexible platform for partners to build their business and a highly-differentiated security practice for customer success.

About Buchanan Technologies: