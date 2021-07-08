Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

July 8, 2021
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2021:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- € 926,655
During the 1st half 2021, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|124,845 shares
|€ 3,952,000
|793 transactions
|Sale
|128,625 shares
|€ 4,134,443
|908 transactions
For information:
- - the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2020):
- 18,557 IPSOS shares
- € 666,076
- - During the 2nd half 2020, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|129,520 shares
|€ 3,050,966
|815 transactions
|Sale
|145,341 shares
|€ 3,481,383
|886 transactions
- - For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- € 233,110
