XPO Logistics Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on July 28 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 29, 2021, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13721352. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

