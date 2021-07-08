Introducing TicketPro: Digital Ticketing, Immediate Precision Record-Keeping, and Faster Invoicing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is pleased to offer TicketPro, a solution to digitize 100 percent of material and haul tickets that enter a production facility or a jobsite by extracting data through OCR technology.



TicketPro’s simplistic and flexible approach to digitizing ticket data ensures material supply operations, materials haulers, and construction project jobsites can easily remove the headaches of paper tickets from their process. Within the system the ticket signer simply selects a project, choose the material being hauled, and snaps a picture of the paper ticket. They system can also utilize scanner integration or capture tickets directly from a scale printer with an interface that imports the tickets as soon as they are created by the scale operator.

“TicketPro makes it possible to capture paper tickets and re-digitize them,” said Michael Bordelon, Director of Product Development for CONNEX at Command Alkon. “Once the tickets are digitized, we can do some incredible things with the digital data, such as: job cost reporting, accruals reporting, invoice reconciliation, understand quantities delivered, and foster more insights that can help to run a more efficient job.”

Project Managers on a jobsite and field or office staff at a production facility can spend hours matching tickets with invoices that come in, and still not have the daily insight they need to make decisions that keep their job or operational costs within margins. TicketPro provides a complete picture of all the loads that come in; it takes all the data on the invoice and matches it against actual ticketing data for deliveries in the system.

“TicketPro automates the AP workflow and eliminates errors when performing invoice reconciliation,” said Bordelon. “The user can manage one ticket for both hauling and material invoices, and easily see tickets in the system that have or have not been invoiced, as well as invoices that have and have not been paid.”

With TicketPro’s invoice portal, materials buyers can communicate with materials suppliers in seconds to make sure their records match and then process the invoice within hours. Suppliers can also request early payment to fill in those cash flow gaps.

With the Reconciliation tool, the user can verify the work completed by simply scanning in a paper invoice and asking TicketPro to match tickets in the system with each line item on the invoice. TicketPro then highlights any missing, duplicate, or previously invoiced tickets for review, to ensure that the work being paid for has been completed, and that it has not been paid for previously.

TicketPro integrates with multiple accounting software solutions, such as Viewpoint, Quickbooks, to ensure a smooth transition of information into existing AP systems already in place.

For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com/getticketpro.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com