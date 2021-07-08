FFF Enterprises Celebrates 33 Years of Helping Healthcare Care®

TEMECULA, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., an industry leader in counterfeit-free specialty drug distribution, honors 33 years of providing healthcare professionals with safe, reliable critical and preventive care medications, including plasma products, essential medications, and vaccines.

"Since our company's inception, caring for the needs of our healthcare partners and patients has been our top priority, but even more so during these past 17 months," said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises Inc. "I am very proud that every teammate at FFF demonstrated their dedication to provide our front-line workers with not only the safest medications on the market, but also equipped them with exciting new technologies to help them securely manage these therapies.”

As part of its mission of Helping Healthcare Care®, the company has made advancements in technology and risk management over the past year, including HITRUST CSF Certification, the implementation of a cutting-edge Google Cloud-based ERP system, and the exciting addition of its RightNow Inventory Product Management Solutions. FFF Enterprises’ business models and innovations continue to evolve to ensure the safety and efficacy of the biopharmaceutical’s marketplace.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1988, continues to take a leadership position in supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. With more than 33 years of experience in product allocation management, FFF Enterprises is dedicated to meeting the needs of our most precious patients. Everything we do affirms our dedication to sustain a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®. FFF Enterprises has been presented with the "Supplier Legacy Award" by Premier, the "Specialty Distributor of the Year Award" by Vizient, and the notable success of over 12,000 counterfeit-free days (and counting) of safe, reliable product distribution.

