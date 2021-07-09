Liposomal Doxorubicin Market in U.S. to Surpass US$ 192.9 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. liposomal doxorubicin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 140.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. liposomal doxorubicin market:

The key players operating in the market are focusing on increasing approvals of generic liposomal doxorubicin products, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Zydus Cadila received the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s approval to market Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection (US RLD: Doxil Liposome Injection) in the strengths of 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) single-dose vials.

Furthermore, increasing import of liposomal doxorubicin is expected to assist the growth of the market. For instance, according to the parenteral drug Association 2017, in the U.S., 40% of all liposomal doxorubicin generics are imported from countries such as India and 80% of the active ingredients used in both generic and branded medications is imported from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. liposomal doxorubicin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals of generic liposomal doxorubicin products. For instance, in February 2013, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received the U.S. Food Drug and Administration approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic version of Doxil, Doxorubicin HCl Liposome Injection USP, 2mg/mL, packaged in 20 mg/10mL and 50 mg/25mL single-use vials. Doxurubin HCL injection is used to treat multiple myeloma, AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma, and ovarian cancer.

Among states, California is estimated to be valued at US$ 16.3 Million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 75.6% and reach US$ 23.8 Million by 2027. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the state of California is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2017, around 401,100 cases of breast cancer (female) was registered in California.

Key companies Covered:

Key players operating in the U.S. liposomal doxorubicin market include Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Liposomal Doxorubicin Market, By Drug Type: Branded Generic

U.S. Liposomal Doxorubicin Market, By Cancer Type: Ovarian Cancer AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma Multiple Myeloma Others

U.S. Liposomal Doxorubicin Market, By States: California Texas Florida New York Pennsylvania Illinois Ohio Georgia North Carolina Michigan New Jersey Virginia Washington Arizona Others



