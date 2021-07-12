9/11 Time for Heroes Auction

Staten Island, New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, September 11th 2021, America will observe the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, paying our respects to the lives lost in New York City, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

William Wood Watches, the British luxury watch company, is proudly partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor the first responders and all who gave up their lives saving others on that tragic day.

William Wood Watches will be auctioning off a one-of-a-kind watch and personalized experience, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program.

William Wood was the name of the founder’s late grandfather who served in the British Fire Service for over 25 years. He won commendations for his acts of bravery and went on to inspire the founder’s ambition to create beautifully unique luxury watches made from upcycled firefighting materials.

Tunnel to Towers was founded to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. Tunnel to Towers supports our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.



William Wood Watches has created a remarkably emotive watch with firefighting history beating through every component.

“We are excited to work with William Wood Watches on this unique piece of firefighting history that pays tribute to the lives lost on September 11th. This auction will support Tunnel to Towers’ mission to provide mortgage-free homes to America’s first responders who give up their lives to keep us safe,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“When I heard that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was donating mortgage free homes to firefighters and first responders, I knew this was a remarkable organization that we had to support. We are delighted to be standing alongside this brilliant organization and raising funds in commemoration of such a significant event which shook the world,” said Jonny Garrett, CEO and Founder of William Wood Watches.

The Watch on Auction

This watch is one of a kind, and the only version in the world, made from upcycled firefighting materials and a powerful tribute to 9/11.

This Model 1 of 1 watch is built and assembled in the prestigious Jura Mountains in Switzerland, known as Watch Valley. The watch is a chronograph series with dials inspired by a fire engine cab, hands mirroring water pressure pump gauges, a crown made from an original melted down 1920’s British brass Firefighter’s helmet, a one-of-a-kind caseback, upcycled fire hose straps and a special genuine Italian leather presentation case inspired by a fire alarm call box.

The caseback glass has the iconic New York City skyline with the Twin Towers printed onto it, and the limited edition engraving ‘09/11 20 Years’.



The watch will be accompanied by a personal Thank You letter, jointly signed by the Foundation’s CEO and William Wood’s Founder. The winner of the auction will also receive a personal private tour of the 9/11 Museum in New York City hosted by a retired distinguished FDNY Firefighter.

The bidding window will open on Monday 6th September 2021 and will close on Monday 13th September. Bidding will start at $5,000 with bids being accepted in increments of $2,000.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Fallen First Responder Program, which pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children.

The proceeds from this auction will ensure families around the country who lost a loved one in the line of duty will be able to stay in their homes without the financial burden of a mortgage.

To register your interest please visit https://williamwoodwatches.com/collections/t2twatchauction

Or email info@williamwoodwatches.com before the auction goes live.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

About William Wood Watches



William Wood Watches was founded by Jonny Garrett, the grandson of the late William Wood, a decorated firefighter who served in the British Fire Service for over 25 years. William Wood makes firefighting inspired luxury watches from upcycled firefighting material. The company donates to fire fighting charities through the sale of every watch and regularly supports and sponsors fire fighting charities internationally.

For more information about William Wood Watches, please visit https://williamwoodwatches.com/

