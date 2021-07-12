Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market in U.S., Europe, and China to Surpass US$ 3,404.1 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,042.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market:

Key players in the market are involved in the development, launch, and approval of novel drugs for the treatment of MDS. For instance, in July 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its investigational drug Pevonedistat for the treatment of patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Furthermore, key players operating in the U.S., Europe, and China myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to strengthen their market position in the global market.

For instance, in June 2019, Abbvie, Inc. acquired Allergan, a global pharmaceutical company. As a result of this acquisition, Abbvie, Inc. enhanced its long-term R&D funding capacity, allowing for continued investment and sustained focus on innovative science and advancement of an industry-leading pipeline.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S., Europe, and China myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The key players operating in the market are focusing on developing new therapies for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome, which is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for magrolimab, a first-in-class, investigational anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of newly diagnosed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Among route of administration, injection segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 815.1 Million in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% and reach US$ 1,859.4 Million by 2027 due to launch and approval of novel products such as Luspatercept, which was launched in 2020 in the U.S. and Europe. Moreover, in April 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb and Acceleron Pharma Inc. collaborated and received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), the first and only erythroid maturation agent (EMA), for the treatment of adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome with ring sideroblasts (MDS-RS).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S., Europe, and China myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Limited, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Aprea Therapeutics, Geron, Fibrogen, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., Gilead Sciences, CrystalGenomics, Inc., ALX Oncology Inc., and Keros Therapeutics.

Market Segmentation:

U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market, By Drugs: Lenalidomide Decitabine Azacitidine Luspatercept Phase 3 Drugs

U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Injection Oral

U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

U.S., Europe, and China Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market, By Country/Region: U.S. Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe China



