Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Physical Therapy Clinic in Alexandria, Minnesota

Carlsbad, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Alexandria, Minn., operating under the RehabAuthority Physical Therapy brand. The RehabAuthority – Alexandria clinic, located at 3007 Hwy 29 S, Suite 102, is the newest addition to PRN’s national network of physical therapy clinic locations. The addition of the Alexandria clinic elevates Rehab Authority’s presence in Minnesota to three clinics.

RehabAuthority’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic will welcome patients of all ages for physical and occupational therapy services. The Alexandria clinic offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“We are thrilled to add to our footprint in Minnesota with the addition of the RehabAuthority – Alexandria clinic as we continue to grow across the Midwest region,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “RehabAuthority is a strong leader in physical therapy patient care, and we are delighted to continue expanding the brand and provide our style of exemplary, affordable physical therapy care to the Alexandria community.”

Travis Beniak, PT, DPT, will lead the Alexandria clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Beniak is a graduate of Augustana College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Psychology and a graduate of the University of Jamestown where he received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Beniak is originally from the state of Minnesota and returns to lead the Alexandria clinic after spending four years in the Seattle area where he worked as a physical therapist and clinic director. Beniak specializes in treating back, neck and sports injuries.

“I am delighted to return to my home state of Minnesota and open my own practice under the RehabAuthority name,” said Beniak. “I strive to ensure each patient feel comfortable and is treated with an individualistic approach and cannot wait to instill this approach with my team. We look forward to opening our doors and serving the physical therapy needs of the Alexandria community.”

RehabAuthority Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about RehabAuthority Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Alexandria clinic, please visit the RehabAuthority website.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com You can also follow us on Facebook (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About RehabAuthority Physical Therapy

RehabAuthority provides leading physical therapy services in Idaho, North Dakota and Minnesota. Our expertise is in back and neck pain and our therapists have been improving patient’s lives by treating injuries since 1999. Since our humble beginnings, we’ve grown close to 20 clinics across three states. We put our patients first and respect and honor the recommendations of our referring physicians.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.