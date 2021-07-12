Parker University Welcomes Floyd McLendon Jr. as its New Director of Institutional Advancement

Dallas, Texas, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce Mr. Floyd McLendon Jr. as its new Director of Institutional Advancement. This unique role at Parker University is eclectic, as Mr. McLendon is responsible for establishing the mission, values, and overarching goals to develop a successful, results-oriented advancement program. He is responsible for budget planning, as well as leading and directing the university’s philanthropic efforts. Mr. McLendon will assist Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan with developing the advancement plan, strategy, recruiting, and managing staff leadership to execute programs, policies, and procedures. Mr. McLendon will also develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to expand the university’s influence in North Texas and represent the university to all veteran organizations.

Mr. McLendon has hit the ground running in his new position. He shares, “I’m most excited that the role of Director of Institutional Advancement is such a versatile position. The possibilities of success are limitless and transcend across all departments at the university, requiring the establishment of relationships, effective communication, and hard work.”

In 15 of his 25 years of military service as a U.S. Navy SEAL, Mr. McLendon has embraced multiple leadership positions that significantly contribute to fulfilling his new role. He was the senior advisor in the Southeast Asia region leading, managing, and providing direct oversight for 400 special warfare operators. Mr. McLendon was also a liaison for six international governments to conduct multi-lateral operations and achieve peace initiatives. He served as program manager for 60 high-risk instructors teaching land navigation, weapons, and demolitions curriculum. For eight years, Mr. McLendon served as a keynote speaker and mentor for the Naval Special Warfare Community. During this time, he conducted outreach engagements across the nation, advocating for awareness and diversity for the Naval Special Warfare Community. Since retiring from naval service, Mr. McLendon has become a published author and professionally speaks across the nation.

Mr. McLendon is succinct in explaining his goal in this exciting new role. “Through my overachieving efforts as Director of Institutional Advancement, I will support and enhance the mission, vision, values, and goals of the university created by the president, Board of Directors, executive team, faculty, and staff.”

Parker University is proud to welcome Mr. McLendon to its expanding team. The sky is the limit for this dedicated professional!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

